Monalisa's throwback vacay pic will give you major weekend vibes

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa, who began her career by starring in Bhojpuri films, is a rage on social media. She has over 2.4 million followers on photo and video sharing app Instagram and often shares deets from her life.

Her latest Instagram pic has her posing in an orange coloured romper and will give you major weekend vibes!

Check out Monalisa's post here:

Mona became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season. Bigg Boss is currently airing its season 13.

She made a successful transition from Bhojpuri films to mainstream television by playing the role of an evil force named Mohana in 'Nazar'. The show got a thumbs up from the audience and Monalisa's performance was also widely appreciated.