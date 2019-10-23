Monalisa's version of 'Slow Motion' dance proves she's a water baby—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user, who loves to keep her Instagram handle updated with latest photos and videos.

Monalisa in her latest post can be seen standing inside a box full of water while Salman Khan and Disha Patani's hit song 'Slow Motion' is being played at the backdrop.

In the caption, she wrote: Slow Motion” Mein Dub Jaate hain .... #slowmotion #water #baby

The video has garnered 116,238 views so far.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.