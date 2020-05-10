हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mother's Day 2020

Mother’s Day 2020: Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh and other Bhojpuri stars post wishes

Celebs are posting wonderful pictures with their mothers on social media to thank their moms and their support. Bhojpuri stars too shared their love for mothers with pictures of them.

Mother’s Day 2020: Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh and other Bhojpuri stars post wishes
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Its Mother’s Day today and social media is flooded with posts dedicated to all the moms out there who have stood like a rock beside their kids with each passing day. Celebs are posting wonderful pictures with their mothers on social media to thank their moms and their support. Bhojpuri stars too shared their love for mothers with pictures of them.

Monalisa posted a collage of her and mother Ira Biswas’ pictures and wrote, “Like Maa Like Daughter... Amar Shundori “Maa”... Happy Mother’s Day To All... Love You and Missing You Maa... Lockdown Shesh Holei Ami Kolkata Ashbo Kamon.”

Aamrapali Dubey’s special post also had a mention of her elder sister. “Love you both to the moon and back.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you both to the moon and back  #happymothersday #maa and #didi 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Akshara Singh shared solo pictures of her mother and wrote, “Richly blessed having a mother like you MAA. Thank you for everything. LOVE YOU. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mother’s out there. हालाँकि माँ का कोई दिन नहीं होता, माँ से ही हार दिन होता है.”

Kajal Raghwani also shared a post dedicated to her mother. “No matter your age, you always need your Maa. I cannot thank you enough for what you have done me. You were always there when I needed you the most because of you, I am what I am today. To the world, you are a mother. But for us, you are the world. Thank you. Love you, maa.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms out there!

