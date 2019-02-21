हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nidhi Jha

Nidhi Jha shows off her sizzling dance moves on a beach, grooves to Bipasha Basu's 'Mehbooba' song—Watch

Dressed in a fitted crop top and lowers, Nidhi wore glares to beat the sunlight and looked gorgeous.

Nidhi Jha shows off her sizzling dance moves on a beach, grooves to Bipasha Basu&#039;s &#039;Mehbooba&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Nidhi Jha has a strong online presence as well. She is quite active on Instagram and recently posted a dance video.

Nidhi grooved to Bipasha Basu's blockbuster song 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob' from 2001 film 'Ajnabee'. Nidhi showed off her sizzling moves while she was on the beach and captioned the video as: “When i am just being myself”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nidhi (@nidhijha05) on

Dressed in a fitted crop top and lowers, Nidhi wore glares to beat the sunlight and looked gorgeous.

Nidhi got famous for 'Lulia' and now is being referred to as one. So, Pawan Singh' 'Lulia' aka Nidhi Jha has got her kitty full with a new film titled 'Hai Ishq Qubool' and the filming as begun in Bihar. Nidhi was last seen in 'Gangster Dulhaniya' which released in 50 theatres across Jharkhand on August 3, 2018.

On the work front, she has 'Dilwar' starring Arvind Akela Kallu. The film is produced by Chandni Shrivastav under the banner of A2G Film Production Presents and is directed by Sunil Manjhi. She also has a film titled 'Crack Fighter' with power star Pawan Singh.

 

Tags:
Nidhi JhaPawan Singhtu sirf mera mehboobBipasha Basubhojpuri actresslulia songnidhi jha videonidhi jha pics
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee's gym video shows how to 'step up'—Watch

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Seoul

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close