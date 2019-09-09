'Ohi Se Marriage Karunga' from Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Lallu Ki Laila garners over 3 lakh views

close

The first song from Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Lallu Ki Laila, Ohi Se Marriage Karunga was unveiled on September 8, 2019. In just a day, the music video has garnered over 3 lakh views on Youtube.

Sharing the first look of the song, Dinesh Lal had written on Instagram, "Song release on Sunday 8th Sep @7am
#Lalllukilaila."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Song release on Sunday 8th Sep @7am #Lalllukilaila

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali is much-liked by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.

Dinesh Lal Yadavlallu ki lailaAamrapali Dubey
