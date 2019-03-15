Pakhi Hegde shares the frame with Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota at Seema Singh's wedding

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film actress Pakhi Hegde is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. She is a good friend of Bhojpuri 'item queen' Seema Singh and was present at her wedding that took place at Mumbai's Juhu Hotel recently.

Pakhi earlier uploaded pics with Seema and her husband Saurav. She took to Instagram on Friday to post a brand new pic in which she shares the frame with actresses Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota.

Check out the pic here:

The caption is, “Girl gang @sambhavnasethofficial @lovy_rohatgikohinoor @anaraguptaactress love u all”

Don't we all love clicking pictures with our girl gang at weddings!

Coming to Seema Singh, the actress got married to Saurav Kumar on Wednesday. She took to Instagram on Friday and wrote a heartfelt note, thanking everyone for wishing her on her wedding. She wrote, “First of all sorry for late update karne ke liye,kya likhu kuch samaj nhi aa raha tha, pura social media aap logo ke pyar aur ashirwad se bhara hai, aap logo ka itna pyar dekh aakhon me aashu hai,dil se dhanywad aap sabhi ka itna pyar dene ke liye,apna kimti samay nikalkar aap log aaye muje ashirwad dene isliye aap sabhi ka dil se dhanywad aur jo nhi aaye unka bhi dil se dhanywad kyoki jo nhi aaye unhone bhi whatsapp,fb,instagram,twitter ke jariye shubhkamnaye diye,aap logo ka aasiriwad mujh tak pahocha hai life ki new journey suru karne ja rahi hu, ummid karti hu aise hi apna pyar aur ashirwad SAURAV aur SEEMA per banaye rakhenge, special thanks to my MEDIA”