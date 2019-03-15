हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Seema Singh

Pakhi Hegde shares the frame with Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota at Seema Singh's wedding

Pakhi uploaded a brand new pic in which she shares the frame with actresses Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota.

Pakhi Hegde shares the frame with Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota at Seema Singh&#039;s wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film actress Pakhi Hegde is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. She is a good friend of Bhojpuri 'item queen' Seema Singh and was present at her wedding that took place at Mumbai's Juhu Hotel recently.

Pakhi earlier uploaded pics with Seema and her husband Saurav. She took to Instagram on Friday to post a brand new pic in which she shares the frame with actresses Sambhavna Seth and Anara Guota.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Girl gang @sambhavnasethofficial @lovy_rohatgikohinoor @anaraguptaactress love u all

A post shared by Pakkhi Hegde (@pakkhihegde) on

The caption is, “Girl gang @sambhavnasethofficial @lovy_rohatgikohinoor @anaraguptaactress love u all”

Don't we all love clicking pictures with our girl gang at weddings!

Coming to Seema Singh, the actress got married to Saurav Kumar on Wednesday. She took to Instagram on Friday and wrote a heartfelt note, thanking everyone for wishing her on her wedding. She wrote, “First of all sorry for late update karne ke liye,kya likhu kuch samaj nhi aa raha tha, pura social media aap logo ke pyar aur ashirwad se bhara hai, aap logo ka itna pyar dekh aakhon me aashu hai,dil se dhanywad aap sabhi ka itna pyar dene ke liye,apna kimti samay nikalkar aap log aaye muje ashirwad dene isliye aap sabhi ka dil se dhanywad aur jo nhi aaye unka bhi dil se dhanywad kyoki jo nhi aaye unhone bhi whatsapp,fb,instagram,twitter ke jariye shubhkamnaye diye,aap logo ka aasiriwad mujh tak pahocha hai life ki new journey suru karne ja rahi hu, ummid karti hu aise hi apna pyar aur ashirwad SAURAV aur SEEMA per banaye rakhenge, special thanks to my MEDIA”  

Tags:
Seema Singhpakhi hegdeSambhavna Seth
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee's film 'Bemisaal Khiladi' to release after Holi

Must Watch

PT14M36S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods ahead of Lok Sabha polls