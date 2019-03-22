हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh and Monalisa's throwback dance show video is unmissable—Watch

This 2016 video shows a great on-stage camaraderie amongst these three big stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh and Monalisa&#039;s throwback dance show video is unmissable—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has a stronghold in the film industry which is currently experimenting with new kinds of movies. The Bhojpuri cinema is at a revival stage and is ready to take the big plunge when it comes to working on fresh and news story ideas.

Music and dance are integral parts of Bhojpuri movies. Several Bhojpuri stars are often seen at stage show events as well. A throwback video of Pawan Singh grooving to his songs along with the very beautiful Akshara Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has gone viral.

Watch it here:

This 2016 video shows a great on-stage camaraderie amongst these three big stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Power star Pawan Singh has a massive fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs and is adored by his fan army. He has worked with several actresses in the movie but his on-screen pairing with Akshara Singh is loved the most by fans.

Together, they have delivered many blockbuster hits.

Monalisa, on the other hand, has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television. She is seen playing an evil force is a popular daily soap.

 

Tags:
Pawan SinghMonalisaAkshara SinghBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri actressbhojpuri videosdance videos
Next
Story

Monalisa's after Holi pictures are too cute to miss-See inside

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today