Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh and Monalisa's throwback dance show video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has a stronghold in the film industry which is currently experimenting with new kinds of movies. The Bhojpuri cinema is at a revival stage and is ready to take the big plunge when it comes to working on fresh and news story ideas.

Music and dance are integral parts of Bhojpuri movies. Several Bhojpuri stars are often seen at stage show events as well. A throwback video of Pawan Singh grooving to his songs along with the very beautiful Akshara Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has gone viral.

Watch it here:

This 2016 video shows a great on-stage camaraderie amongst these three big stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Power star Pawan Singh has a massive fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs and is adored by his fan army. He has worked with several actresses in the movie but his on-screen pairing with Akshara Singh is loved the most by fans.

Together, they have delivered many blockbuster hits.

Monalisa, on the other hand, has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television. She is seen playing an evil force is a popular daily soap.