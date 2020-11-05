Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sensational throwback Bhojpuri song Maar Maar Ke Najariya goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Power star Pawan Singh and top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's throwback song 'Maar Maar Ke Najariya' from the film 'Tridev' has once again caught the fancy of Bhojpuri buffs online.

The song Maar Maar Ke Najariya has crossed 19,001,860 views so far and was first uploaded on YouTube, back in 2016.

Watch the superhit Bhojpuri song here:

The blockbuster Bhojpuri song has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari. Om Jha is the music director, and Arvind Choubey is the director.

Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry sets the screen on fire. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together and the audiences love to watch them together.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.