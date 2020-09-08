Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri sizzling song 'Pala Satake' sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and sensational beauty Monalisa's 'Pala Satake' song has set the YouTube on fire. The superhit Bhojpuri song if from 'Sarkar Raj' album.

The Bhojpuri song features power star Pawan Singh and Monalisa. Watch Bhojpuri video of 'Pala Satake':

The track is titled 'Kewadiya Ke Pala Satake'. It has been sung by Pawan Singh and lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi. Chotte Baba is the music director.

They have featured in several chartbuster songs together before Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Monalisa made her move to television with supernatural fiction show 'Nazar' and went on to star in its season 2 as well. The actress sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. She has a solid social media presence of over 3 million followers on Instagram alone.