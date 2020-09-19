Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha's throwback superhit Bhojpuri song 'Luliya Ka Mangele' sets YouTube on fire- Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and popular actress Nidhi Jha's superhit dance number 'Luliya Ka Mangele' from the movie 'Satya' has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The song 'Luliya Ka Mangele' has garnered 102,330,701 views so far. Watch it here:

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Hunny B.

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matalbi and Chhote Baba is the Music Director. Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha have have many superhit songs.

'Luliya Ka Mangele' was a huge success and fans loved their chemistry in the track. So much so that Nidhi earned a moniker 'Lulia' girl after this sensational song.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The power star has a huge fan following and any superhit tracks to his credit. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry.