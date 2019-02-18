हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani sizzle in 'Chal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara Di' song—Watch

After enticing the viewers with their chemistry in 'Tohre Jaisan Yaar Kaha Re', the duo is back with yet another romantic drama titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. 

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani sizzle in &#039;Chal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara Di&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and top actress Kajal Raghwani's latest track 'Chal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara Di' from the movie 'Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya' is a big hit on the YouTube.

The song has already garnered 1,357,213 views and the number is expected to rise. It was uploaded on the video-sharing site by DRJ Records Bhojpuri on February 16, 2019.

Watch it here:

The chemistry between the lead pair is palpable as they groove to the foot-tapping dance number. The song has been sung by the actor himself and Indu Sonali. The music is composed by Chhote Baba. The lyrics are by Vinay Nirmal. In fact, Pawan Singh also shared the news with his fans on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Singh (@singhpawan999) on

After enticing the viewers with their chemistry in 'Tohre Jaisan Yaar Kaha Re', the duo is back with yet another romantic drama titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. The film becomes special as the two will be seen together on the big screens after a long hiatus.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' will be high on romance and love angle will form the crux of the storyline. The film will be produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is being directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which will be shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun. Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

 

 

 

Pawan Singhkajal raghwaniMaine unko sajan chun liyabhojpuri danceChal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara DiBhojpuri songs
