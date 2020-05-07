Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's blockbuster Bhojpuri song 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' crosses 300 mn views on YouTube - Watch if you missed it!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and popular actress Kajal Raghwani's blockbuster song 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' has become a rage online. The song which first released in 2016 has crossed 300 million views on YouTube.

Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya song has garnered over 312,645,383 views so far. Watch it here in case you missed it:

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's crazy dance moves in the song will surely make you wanna hit the dance floor. It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh respectively. The lyrics are penned by Azad Singh and the music is composed by Madhukar Anand.

Made under the banner of Vasundhara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd, 'Bhojpuriya Raja' is produced by Sudhir Singh and co-produced by Sandeep Singh. It has been directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The film was a huge hit and was received well by the audiences.

It had an ensemble star cast with Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Umesh Singh and Brijesh Tripathi in the lead roles.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.