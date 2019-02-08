हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's sensuous song 'Aara Othlali Lagawalu' sets YouTube on fire—Watch

Pawan Singh's sizzling on-screen chemistry with Kajal is the highlight of this foot-tapping number.

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s sensuous song &#039;Aara Othlali Lagawalu&#039; sets YouTube on fire—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and sensational actress Kajal Raghwani's sensuous song 'Aara Othlali Lagawalu' from 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' has been released and is on the verge on becoming a big hit.

The song has set YouTube on fire as viewers are watching it in huge numbers. 'Aara Othlali Lagawalu' was uploaded on the video-sharing site by DRJ Records Bhojpuri and in two days it has garnered 2,802,283 views so far.

Watch it here:

Pawan Singh's sizzling on-screen chemistry with Kajal is the highlight of this foot-tapping number. The song has been sung by the actor himself and the music is composed by Chhote Baba. The lyrics are by Zahid Akhtar.

After enticing the viewers with their chemistry in 'Tohre Jaisan Yaar Kaha Re', the duo is back with yet another romantic drama titled 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya'. The film becomes special as the two will be seen together on the big screens after a long hiatus.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' will be high on romance and love angle will form the crux of the storyline. The film will be produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is being directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which will be shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun. Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Besides, this project, his yet another upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer was released sometime back and it created quite a flutter on social media.

 

