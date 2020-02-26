Pawan Singh-Lauren Gottlieb's 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' challenge keeps TikTok abuzz with sensational dance videos - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year.

Pawan Singh-Lauren Gottlieb&#039;s &#039;Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai&#039; challenge keeps TikTok abuzz with sensational dance videos - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri powerhouse of talent, singer-actor Pawan Singh's Holi song titled 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb has already become a chartbuster. The song crossed 10 million views in just 24 hours of its release. 

Not just that, 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' has become the number one trending song on YouTube. Watch it here if you haven't:

Pawan Singh took to Instagram this morning and shared a TikTok video of the 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' dance challenge which has already set the ball rolling. His caption reads, "#tiktok
#kamariyahilarahihai #Challenge ..You Can Show Your Moves like them too
Make your own videos on #kamariyahilarahihai Lets Go."

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' which is a vibrant Holi track of the year 2020. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively. 

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track. 

'Kamariya Hil Rahi Hai' happens to be Pawan Singh's latest Holi song of 2020. It some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills. Also, she raises the hotness quotient with her impeccable moves.

 

