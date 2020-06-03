Pawan Singh-Madhhu Shharma's sizzling chemistry tapped in new Bhojpuri song, check out poster!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri icon Pawan Singh and actress Madhhu Shharma will be seen together in a new song titled 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa'. The first look poster of the song has been released and both the star shared it on their respective social media handles.

Pawan Singh captioned the post: #ComingSoon

#KoiBaatNahiOBewafa

#PawanSingh #PriyankaSingh

#AzadSingh #SajanMishra #AdityaDev

Both the stars can be seen twinning in orange attire while Pawan Singh dons a stylish white jacket in the poster.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Madhhu Shharma has worked with almost all the top actors in Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit films to her credit.