Pawan Singh-Nidhi Jha's sizzling Bhojpuri song 'Fas Jaogi Jaan' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri fans love to watch power star Pawan Singh's songs and movies. That's the reason why even his old songs resurface online and become a rage in no time. One of his 2019 tracks 'Fas Jaogi Jaan' with Luliya aka Nidhi Jha has gone viral.

The song 'Fas Jaogi Jaan' is from 'Crack Fighter'. Watch it here:

'Fas Jaogi Jaan' has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. It features Nidhi Jha with Pawan. The foot-tapping number is composed by Chhote Baba and Sumit Singh Chandravanshi has written the lyrics.

Crack Fighter is directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Upendra Singh. It stars Pawan Singh, Sanchita Banerjee and Nidhi Jha in the lead. Pradeep Rawat, Brijesh Tripathi, Umesh Singh, Lota Tiwari, Dhama Verma play pivotal parts.

The story and screenplay has been written by Veeru Thakur.

Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha's superhit song 'Luliya' created a storm back in 2017 release 'Satya'.

Together, they have many superhit songs.