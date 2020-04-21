Pawan Singh-Priyanka Singh's sizzling Bhojpuri song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' sets YouTube on fire - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' from the film 'Sher Singh'. The track has set YouTube on fire with as many as 18,299,830 views so far. The number features Pawan Singh and the peppy dance number has been liked by the Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

Watch it here:

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music is composed by Shyam-Azad. Shashank Rai is the director-producer. The lyrics are penned by Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Pawan Singh is a huge name in Bhojpuri movie business. He is an A-lister and has worked with all the big names in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also, the singer-actor has several hit films and songs to his credit.

His latest Holi song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb became a chartbuster. It has some foot-tapping dance steps by Lauren, who grooves beautifully displaying her skills.

Mudassar Khan has choreographed it and the song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

The lyrics are penned by Mohsin Shaikh and Payal Dev, who has also composed the track.