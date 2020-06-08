हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's swag in rocking Bhojpuri song 'Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se' is unmissable!

As always, Pawan’s swag is off the charts in this rocking song and it has created a storm online with its peppy tunes. Pawan Singh romances with Saloni Bhardwaj in the video.

Pawan Singh's swag in rocking Bhojpuri song 'Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se' is unmissable!
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has been entertaining his fans for years now. He is credited with some top films and hit tracks and keeps dominating YouTube. In this current situation too, Pawan’s loyal fans are hooked to the superstar’s songs. And recently, much to their surprise, he released a new track, a peppy one titled ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’.

As always, Pawan’s swag is off the charts in this rocking song and it has created a storm online with its peppy tunes. Pawan Singh romances with Saloni Bhardwaj in the video.

‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, which released on June 6, has garnered 2 million views on YouTube so far.

Watch the song here:

If you want to add more songs of Pawan Singh in your playlist, we have you sorted. You can add these blockbuster tracks such as ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai', ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile', 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai', ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’, 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' and ‘Gor Kariya’. They are all rocking YouTube.

