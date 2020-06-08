Pawan Singh’s swag in rocking Bhojpuri song ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’ is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has been entertaining his fans for years now. He is credited with some top films and hit tracks and keeps dominating YouTube. In this current situation too, Pawan’s loyal fans are hooked to the superstar’s songs. And recently, much to their surprise, he released a new track, a peppy one titled ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’.

As always, Pawan’s swag is off the charts in this rocking song and it has created a storm online with its peppy tunes. Pawan Singh romances with Saloni Bhardwaj in the video.

‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, which released on June 6, has garnered 2 million views on YouTube so far.



