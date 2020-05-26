हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's international song 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' with Sanjana Galrani creates a storm online - Watch

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. Kumar Saurav Sinha is the director and Azad Singh has penned the lyrics. 

Pawan Singh&#039;s international song &#039;Number Block Chal Raha Hai&#039; with Sanjana Galrani creates a storm online - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's 2020 song 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' featuring South star Sanjana Galrani has created a storm on YouTube. The song has been shot entirely in Dubai and presents the breathtaking locales with a catchy dance number. 

Dressed in a stunning bodycon shift dresses, Sanjana Galrani looks impressive and her chemistry with Pawan Singh in the song is palpable. Watch 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' here: 

The song has garnered over 10,649,338 views on YouTube so far. 

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. Kumar Saurav Sinha is the director and Azad Singh has penned the lyrics. 

Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra have composed the music as well.

Actress Sanjana Galrani was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' where she was one of the contestants in the running to marry former 'Bigg Boss 13' inmate Paras Chhabra. The show also had Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. 

 

Tags:
Pawan SinghNumber Block Chal Raha HaiSanjana Galranibhojpuri videosBhojpuri songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa adds glam to old song ‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’ with Nirahua
  • 1,45,380Confirmed
  • 4,167Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M34S

Red Alert: Heatwave intensifies, temperature to cross 45 degrees