Pawan Singh's international song 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' with Sanjana Galrani creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's 2020 song 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' featuring South star Sanjana Galrani has created a storm on YouTube. The song has been shot entirely in Dubai and presents the breathtaking locales with a catchy dance number.

Dressed in a stunning bodycon shift dresses, Sanjana Galrani looks impressive and her chemistry with Pawan Singh in the song is palpable. Watch 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai' here:

The song has garnered over 10,649,338 views on YouTube so far.

It has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. Kumar Saurav Sinha is the director and Azad Singh has penned the lyrics.

Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra have composed the music as well.

Actress Sanjana Galrani was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' where she was one of the contestants in the running to marry former 'Bigg Boss 13' inmate Paras Chhabra. The show also had Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.