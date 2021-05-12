Pawan Singh's new Bhojpuri song 'Single Palangiya' heats up YouTube, goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has several superhit songs to his credit. His latest track 'Single Palangiya' has already across 4 million on YouTube. The song has been liked by his fans and has hit the viral button.

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song 'Single Palangiya' is sung by the actor himself along with Priyanka Singh. Watch 'Single Palangiya' song here:

It has garnered over 4,220,832 views so far and was uploaded on May 11, 2021, by DRS Music.

Priyanshu Singh is the director and Raushan Singh Vishwas has penned the lyrics.

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

Pawan Singh shot to fame with his chartbuster track 'Lollipop Lagelu' years back. The song has earned a cult status today and so much so that this track is played in almost all weddings without a miss! The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015.