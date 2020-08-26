हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new Bhojpuri song with Kajal Raghwani hits YouTube - Watch

Pawan Singh&#039;s new Bhojpuri song with Kajal Raghwani hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh is back with yet another superhit track titled 'Nazar Milao Babuaan Se'. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Sona Singh. It features the actor along with Kajal Raghwani. As of now the audio version of the song has been released on YouTube and it looks like a big hit in the making.

Watch Nazar Milao Babuaan Se song here:

Pawan Singh took to his Instagram and dropped the song link on his handle.

Arun Bihari and Vinay Nirmal have penned the lyrics. Chhote Baba Basahi has composed the music of the track. PRA Films has uploaded the audio song on YouTube.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have delivered several superhit songs together. They have an ocean of fan following who love to watch their movies on the big screens. 

 

