Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's new song 'Balamua Ke Gaon Mein' crosses 2 million views

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and top actress Kajal Raghwani's latest track Balamua Ke Gaon Mein from the movie 'Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya' is a big hit on YouTube.

Pawan Singh&#039;s new song &#039;Balamua Ke Gaon Mein&#039; crosses 2 million views

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and top actress Kajal Raghwani's latest track Balamua Ke Gaon Mein from the movie 'Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya' is a big hit on YouTube.

The song has garnered over 2 million views on Youtube in just one day. Check it out:

 

The film is directed by Devendra Tiwari, produced S P Chaudhary, Bhuchi Singh, Ajay Kumar Chaudhary and co-producer Satendra Singh ,Bimlesh Singh, Madhunendra Singh.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' will be high on romance and love angle will form the crux of the storyline. The film will be produced by Producer Bukchi Singh, SP Singh and Akash Kumar Tuddu. The project is being directed by Devendra Tiwari, who is making his maiden directorial debut with this film.

'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya' happens to be the first Bhojpuri film which will be shot in the beautiful locales of Dehradun. Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

Pawan Singhkajal raghwaniS P ChaudharyBhuchi SinghAjay Kumar Chaudhary
