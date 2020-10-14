Pawan Singh's sizzling new Bhojpuri song 'Yaar 75' sets YouTube rolling - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's latest sizzling chartbuster song 'Yaar 75' video is finally out and it has already become a trending track. The song has been uploaded on YouTube by Global Music Junction - Bhojpuri on October 9, 2020.

Pawan Singh's 'Yaar 75' song has garnered over 2,898,807 views so far. Watch it here:

The song is sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are penned by Aashutosh Tiwari. The top actor also posted on social media informing fans about the song release.

Music is composed by Aditya Dev, Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The power star has a huge fan following and any superhit tracks to his credit. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry.