Poonam Dubey

Poonam Dubey and Gaurav Jha begin shooting for their next titled 'Himmat'

Poonam Dubey and Gaurav Jha  were last seen in together in 'Prem Yudh' 

Poonam Dubey and Gaurav Jha begin shooting for their next titled &#039;Himmat&#039;

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actors Poonam Dubey and Gaurav Jha have started shooting for their next film 'Himmat'. The two were last seen in together in 'Prem Yudh' and delivered an impressive performance. Fans are excited to see these two team up once again.

Coming back to 'Himmat', the film is being made under the banner of Aadi Shakti Entertainment and has Manoj Narayan as its director. It is being shot in the picturesque location of Nepal.

The lead actor Gaurav is quite optimistic about the film and says that this is a full commercial entertainer with a different style. He further added that the film's concept and screenplay is quite different.

“Once again, Poonam Dubey is starring with me in the film. We just completed the film Prem Yudh together which is why we have a good understanding. This will benefit us in filming 'Himmat'.”, says the actor.

He also said that the film 'Himmat' is quite different from 'Prem Yudh'.

