Poonam Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Poonam Dubey is one of the most bold and beautiful actress in the industry. The actress is not only the most-sought after also the most daredevil one in the industry. 

Poonam Dubey poses with real snake on Naag Panchami, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Poonam Dubey is one of the most bold and beautiful actress in the industry. The actress is not only the most-sought after also the most daredevil one in the industry. 

Poonam posed with a real snake on the occasuon of Naag Panchami and shared a video, she captioned it, "#happynaagpanchami ये मुस्कुराहट झूठी है मैं उस टाइम कितना डरी हुई थी बयान करना मुश्किल हैं। one of most dangerous act of my life #poonamdubey."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress is seen donning a dance costume in the picture.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Poonam has worked with many renowned actors in the Bhojpuri film world including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhuua, Pawan Singh, Khesarilal Yadav, Yash Misra and Ritesh Pandey. 

She is also known for her killer dance moves and her songs are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema-goers.

Poonam DubeyNaag PanchamiBhojpuri sizzler
Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today