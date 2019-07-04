Poonam Dubey stuns in a black and white attire—Pic

New Delhi: Poonam Dubey is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her fan-following needs no introduction and the gorgeous actress's pictures go viral in no time. Poonam knows how to keep her followers satiated by regularly posting on social media.

She took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a pic while shooting for a new film in Nepal.

The actress is wearing a black and white striped tee with black jeggings. She paired the outfit with black sneakers and has that million dollar smile on her face as she strikes a pose. And how can we miss that small table fan!

Check out her post here:

Poonam has worked with many renowned actors in the Bhojpuri film world including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhuua, Pawan Singh, Khesailil Yadav, Yash Misra and Ritesh Pandey. She has been a part of many hit films including Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

She is also known for her killer dance moves and her songs are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema-goers.