close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey extend Maha Ashtami wishes—Pics

Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram on Sunday and wished their fans on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey extend Maha Ashtami wishes—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film world, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram on Sunday and wished their fans on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

While Rani shared a pic of herself in a bright, red lehenga, Aamrapali shared a movie still in which she can be seen dressed up as Maa Durga.

Sharing her pic on Instagram, Aamrapali wrote, “

Happy Maha Ashtami everyone loved the experience of dressing as maa Durga in #Nirahuatheleader”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Rani too wished her fans on the social media app and wrote that she hopes that Maa Durga fulfills the wishes of all devotees.

Check out Rani's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of the highly auspicious festival, Navratri. The nine-day long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with much gusto by Hindus.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyRani Chatterjee
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee's finds solace in music, plays harmonium in new pic- See inside

Must Watch

PT4M39S

5W1H: Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna gets martyr status after 29 years