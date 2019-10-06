Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey extend Maha Ashtami wishes—Pics

New Delhi: Two of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film world, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram on Sunday and wished their fans on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

While Rani shared a pic of herself in a bright, red lehenga, Aamrapali shared a movie still in which she can be seen dressed up as Maa Durga.

Sharing her pic on Instagram, Aamrapali wrote, “

Happy Maha Ashtami everyone loved the experience of dressing as maa Durga in #Nirahuatheleader”

Check out her post here:

Rani too wished her fans on the social media app and wrote that she hopes that Maa Durga fulfills the wishes of all devotees.

Check out Rani's post here:

Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of the highly auspicious festival, Navratri. The nine-day long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is celebrated with much gusto by Hindus.