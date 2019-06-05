Rani Chatterjee celebrates Eid with Khesari Lal Yadav - Pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Rani Chatterjee celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid together. The actress, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Thik Hai' star.

She wrote in the caption: "ID CELEBRATION GOING ON .WITH MY DEAREST FRIEND KHESARI JI ...ONE OF THE VERY FIT ACTOR IN BHOJPURI INDUSTRY HE IS A REAL FITNESS FREAK #eidmubarak #eid #celebrations #enjoying"

After the moon was sighted on June 4, it was announced that Eid would be celebrated on June 5 in India. Not just Rani, but several celebrities thronged social media to wish their fans and followers an Eid Mubarak!

Rani, who has been in the Bhojpuri movie business for more than a decade decided to turn traditional for Eid and looked gorgeous in a pastel shade outfit.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

She has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.