close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid

Rani Chatterjee celebrates Eid with Khesari Lal Yadav - Pics

Rani, who has been in the Bhojpuri movie business for more than a decade decided to turn traditional for Eid and looked gorgeous in a pastel shade outfit. 

Rani Chatterjee celebrates Eid with Khesari Lal Yadav - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Rani Chatterjee celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid together. The actress, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Thik Hai' star. 

She wrote in the caption: "ID CELEBRATION GOING ON .WITH MY DEAREST FRIEND KHESARI JI ...ONE OF THE VERY FIT ACTOR IN BHOJPURI INDUSTRY HE IS A REAL FITNESS FREAK  #eidmubarak #eid #celebrations #enjoying"

After the moon was sighted on June 4, it was announced that Eid would be celebrated on June 5 in India. Not just Rani, but several celebrities thronged social media to wish their fans and followers an Eid Mubarak!

Rani, who has been in the Bhojpuri movie business for more than a decade decided to turn traditional for Eid and looked gorgeous in a pastel shade outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid celebration start thanks for coming @contactritika.sharma @palak.tiwari101 #masti

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

She has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

 

Tags:
Eideid 2019Eid-ul-FitrEid-al-FitrRani ChatterjeeKhesari Lal Yadavbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa wishes 'Eid Mubarak' in a traditional style, looks stunning in a white salwar-kameez—Pics

Must Watch

PT13M34S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day