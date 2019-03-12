Rani Chatterjee dons an off-shoulder top in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee has shared yet another beautiful on her Instagram handle. The actress has a mammoth fan following on social media and she never fails to share pictures from her personal and professional lives.

In her recent Instagram update, Rani can be seen donning an off-shoulder top and needless to say, the actress looks beautiful! Check it out!

Rani made debut in Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She also featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.