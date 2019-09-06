close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee dresses like a cop, shares pic-See inside

New Delhi: Versatile actress of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee will soon be seen as a cop in her upcoming project. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a Police uniform.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "Back in action again
LADY SINGHAM #action #film #after #long #time."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rani announced the film Lady Singham, she wrote, "Happy Ganesh chaturthi ki shubhkamanay sabko ... Ganesh ji ke Aashirvad se aaj se shoot shuru ki hai hamne new film ki (LADY SINGHAM) WITH DILIP GULATI JI AND GOURAV JHA ...DOSTO GANESH JI SE HAMARE LIYE BHI PRATHNA KIJIYEGA @gaurravjha."

The actress has a couple of Bhojpuri films lined up with Pawan Singh. 

Apart from that, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

