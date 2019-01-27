Rani Chatterjee dresses up like a bride, her picture will blow your mind-See inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. She also one of the most followed star in Bhojpuri Industry. Recently, the actress shared a picture decked in a bridal attire and her picture will blow your mind.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. She also one of the most followed star in Bhojpuri Industry. Recently, the actress shared a picture decked in a bridal attire and her picture will blow your mind.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#dulhan #indians #bridalmakeup #bridaware #life #my #favoritepicture

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy

Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri sizzlerBridal look
