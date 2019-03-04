Rani Chatterjee extends Maha Shivratri wishes to all—Read

New Delhi: Today is Maha Shivratri, one of the most important festivals of Hindus all around the globe. The auspicious festival is celebrated with zeal by all Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Rani Chatterjee, a Bhojpuri film actress, took to Instagram and extended Maha Shivratri wishes to all

She wrote, “SHIVARATRI ki dher sari SHUBHKAMNAAY....HAR HAR MAHADEV..BHOLE NATH SARE DHUKH HAR LE KHUSHIYA HI KHUSHIYA DE..#bholenath #shiveji”

Check out her post:

Rani is one of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. She is an active social media user and often shares deets from her personal as well as professional life on Instagram.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.