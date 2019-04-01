हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee exudes oomph in her new avatar—See pics

She even posed with Archana Puran Singh and the entire team of Kapil Sharma's show.

Rani Chatterjee exudes oomph in her new avatar—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is working hard to maintain a fit body and these days is seen at the gym quite often. She regularly shares her workout selfies and videos, inspiring fans to stay fit and healthy.

Recently, she graced the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma along with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav. Rani looked stunning in her new avatar.

Check out her pictures which she posted on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming soon with a blast #thekapilsharmashow

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And finally with gorgeous lady Archana ji #masti #and #love @archanapuransingh #comedy #time

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#thekapilsharmashow #comedyexclusive #bhojpuritadka

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#thekapilsharmashow

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

She even posed with Archana Puran Singh and the entire team of Kapil Sharma's show.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeKapil SharmaNirahuaAamrapali DubeyKhesari Lal Yadavrani chatterjee pics
Next
Story

Upcoming Bhojpuri films in 2019 you shouldn't miss

Must Watch

PT39M43S

India Ka DNA 2019: In BJP politics is about serving the people, not contesting polls says Uma Bharti