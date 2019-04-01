Rani Chatterjee exudes oomph in her new avatar—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is working hard to maintain a fit body and these days is seen at the gym quite often. She regularly shares her workout selfies and videos, inspiring fans to stay fit and healthy.

Recently, she graced the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma along with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav. Rani looked stunning in her new avatar.

Check out her pictures which she posted on Instagram:

She even posed with Archana Puran Singh and the entire team of Kapil Sharma's show.

Her performance in maiden venture 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari won her accolades. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

After making her debut in Bhojpuri movies back in 2004, Rani got the opportunity to work with the popular stars from Bhojpuri cinema.

She has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.