Rani Chatterjee flaunts a new hairdo in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee keeps experimenting with her looks. The actress, who has had many successful films in 2018, has shared the picture of her new hairdo.

Check out her picture:

Rani is the most talented actress in the Bhojpuri industry. She started off her big journey in 2004 and got an opportunity to star with some of the big names in the Bhojpuri cinema. Her debut film Sasura Bada Paisawala was a massive taker Box Office and was also loved by the audience and critics alike.

Rani's has featured in films like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.She also won the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.