Rani Chatterjee flaunts her Bhojpuri swag, looks stunning in desi avatar—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee is a popular name in the Bhojpuri showbiz industry. She has been around for more than a decade now and enjoys a massicve fan following. The actress recently headed to Surat for a special show and made heads turn with her desi look.

She has lost oodles of weight and is a complete gym freak. She posted some pictures from her show in Surat on Instagram and we must say she looks ravishing in her desi avatar.

She wrote in the caption of one of the clicks: URAT I AM COMING .. #show #time#bhojpuriactress #bhojpurilove#dancer #actorlife #loveyouall”

The outfit has been designed by her sister Shabnam.

She is also an avid social media user and keeps sharing her pictures/videos with fans on Instagram. The actress also announces her new projects on social media platform which gives her a direct way to communicate with followers.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.