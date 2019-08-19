Rani Chatterjee flaunts her desi look on Instagram—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is known for her interesting posts on social media. She enjoys a solid fan army of 408k followers on Instagram and makes sure to keep them updated with her fresh posts.

Rani, in her latest post, teased a picture of hers in full desi look. She donned a light peach coloured salwar-kameez with dupatta, looking beautiful in a traditional Indian outfit.

Her caption reads: “Remain humble, but still let them know who you are #godesi #indianwear #indianlook.”

The Bhojpuri stunner is on her way to look fit and fab by shedding a few more kilos. On the path to fitness, her inspiring posts can boost the confidence of her followers to hit the gym asap and stay healthy.

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi is keeping her busy in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.