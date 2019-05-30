close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her midriff in crop top and denim shorts—See pics

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her midriff in crop top and denim shorts—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting chops and superlative dancing skills. The top actress these days is busy working out in the gym amid her tight work schedules.

Rani is sweating it out at the gym to get that perfect hour-glass figure. She is also an avid social media user who likes to keep her account updated with fresh pictures and videos.

Recently, she shared her pictures flaunting a toned midriff in a striped crop top and denim shorts to beat the summer heat. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

She has a solid online fan army of 353k on Instagram and is slowly but steadily making her presence felt on social media. She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her gym swag like a pro in this Instagram pic!

Must Watch

PT1M9S

Watch top news stories