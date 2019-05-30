Rani Chatterjee flaunts her midriff in crop top and denim shorts—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting chops and superlative dancing skills. The top actress these days is busy working out in the gym amid her tight work schedules.

Rani is sweating it out at the gym to get that perfect hour-glass figure. She is also an avid social media user who likes to keep her account updated with fresh pictures and videos.

Recently, she shared her pictures flaunting a toned midriff in a striped crop top and denim shorts to beat the summer heat. Check it out here:

She has a solid online fan army of 353k on Instagram and is slowly but steadily making her presence felt on social media. She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Rani will next be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.