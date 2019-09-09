close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee flaunts her toned midriff in latest pic!

More often than not, her Insta posts are either from the gym or workout sessions.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is equally famous on social media platforms. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her account buzzing with fresh posts.

In her recent post, Rani can be seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black gymwear outfit. She wrote in the caption: “Sooooo happpyyyyyyy ....why??? Look at meee its all about my dedication and nothing....... #happylife #gymholic #fitnessstyle #fitnessmotivation #lovemylife #loveyouall #fitnessguru #abs #comingsoon‼️"

Rani is a fitness enthusiast and her massive body transformation is visible to all. She is still on the path to achieving her goal yet it's inspiring for fans to see how she has pushed herself.

At present, the actress is busy shooting for her next Bhojpuri project 'Lady Singham' which began on Ganesh Chaturthi.

She will be seen with Gaurrav Jha in the film.

 

 

