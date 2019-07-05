close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee gets nostalgic, shares still from her debut Bhojpuri film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance. 

Rani Chatterjee gets nostalgic, shares still from her debut Bhojpuri film &#039;Sasura Bada Paisawala&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is a sensation on social media as well. The actress is known for regularly posts stuff on Instagram, keeping her 327k followers updates about the latest happenings about her.

Rani recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself from her debut film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. She wrote a detailed note alongwith the picture thanking her fans and the audience for making the film a huge hit. 

"Feeling so happy & proud to share this pic of my first Historic film SASURA BADA PAISAWALA. It has been 17 years & this journey of 17 years went so smooth, feels as is it was just yesterday. I take this opportunity to thanks all the TEAM, who showed their confidence & belief in a school girl & gave me the character of RANI & I THANK with all my love & heart to all my AUDIENCE... Without u all this couldn't have been possible & I thank all the bhojpuri film fraternity & people associated with it," she wrote. 

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.

She has so far worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuriBhojpuri actressesChotki Thakurain
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa sizzles in off-shoulder gown in latest Instagram picture — Watch

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Know what Babul Supriyo has to say about Union Budget 2019