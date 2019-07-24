Rani Chatterjee gives fitness goals in latest pic—See inside

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a rage on social media and her pictures and videos often go viral. The stunning actress is a known fitness freak and believes in leading a healthy lifestyle. She often posts workout pics and videos on Instagram, inspiring her fans to follow her footsteps.

Rani's latest pic is the kind of motivation you need to get up and hit the gym.

Check it out here:

Since Rani has over 389,000 followers on Insta and keeps her fans updated with deets from her professional and personal life.

She began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The actress made her debut back in the year 2004.

Rani has worked with almost every top actor in the Bhojpuri entertainment world.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being 'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. She often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.