Rani Chatterjee gives fitness motivation in athletic wear—Pic inside

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, Rani Chatterjee is known for her fitness prowess and huge fan following. The actress often inspires her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle by sharing workout pics on social media app Instagram. Since Rani has over 384,000 followers on Insta, her pics go viral in no time.

The actress's latest post is all about fitness motivation. She poses in black gym wear for a mirror selfie and looks stunning as always!

Check out her post here:

Rani began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. She made her debut back in the year 2004.

In fact, she has worked with almost every A-lister from the Bhojpuri entertainment world.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being 'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. She often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.