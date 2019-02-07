Rani Chatterjee grooves with her 'Raja' Ritesh Pandey in new song—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee's latest dance video with 'Raja' Ritesh Pandey from the movie 'Rani Weds Raja' has been unveiled. The lead pair can be seen grooving to the peppy dance number and exude scintillating on-screen chemistry.

Rani shared the song link on social media. She wrote: “New song video release... movies RANI WEDS RAJA, LINK IN MY BIO #sharethelove #bhojpuriactress.”

Both Rani and Raja aka Ritesh Pandey can be seen dressed in bright desi clothes and the music is foot-tapping. The film is presented by Shubha Creation and produced by Vandana Giri. Prashant Kumar Giri has directed the film while story and dialogue have been penned by Madhukar Anand.

It also features Anup Arora, Deepak Sinha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Shraddha Yadav, Nandita Dubey, Deepak Tiwari and Anita Rawat among others.

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.