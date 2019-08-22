Rani Chatterjee hits the gym, shares inspiring post—Photo inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is a fitness enthusiast who believes in pumping up the iron regularly. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an inspiring post recently.

Rani posted a gym picture along with some thoughtful words in the caption which read: YOUR DITE IS NUMBER 1! you can live in the gym, BUT if You Eat ClEAN you're wasting your time #gymaholic #gymkhana #fitnessjourney #fitnessstyle #fitness #fashoin #lovegym #hard #gym #loveurself #loveyo”

The actress has undergone massive body transformation after shedding a few kilos. She is a gym person who works out to achieve a fit and fab mind, body and soul.

Her fresh Instagram posts often hog the limelight as she is an avid user of the medium.

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi is keeping her busy in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.