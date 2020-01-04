Rani Chatterjee holidays in Manali, shares droolworthy pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is holidaying in the Himalayan beuaty Manali and the actress has posted stunning pictures of herself from the snow-capped destination.

Sharing the picture, Rani wrote, "Beautiful manaali ek TASVIR to banti hai post karna #manalidiaries #beauty #of #god."

The actress is reportedly shooting for a film in Manali.

On the professional front, Rani will next be seen as a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 474k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.