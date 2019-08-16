close

Rani Chatterjee is on a mission to shed more kilos, shares gym pic

Rani Chatterjee is on a mission to shed more kilos, shares gym pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is currently shooting for adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. She is majorly into fitness and is striving hard to shed a few kilos.

In her recent post, the actress has shared a gym picture with a caption which reads: “Target. More 10kg hitt the gym #bodypositivity #fitnessinspiration #gymaholic #motivated #selflovefirst #workouts #workhard#loveforever #enjoyinglife #fatlose.”

She has lost oodles of weight in the past few months, and her massive transformation is already note-worthy. On the path to fitness, her inspiring posts can boost the confidence of her followers to hit the gym asap and stay healthy.

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi is keeping her busy in Bulgaria.  It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

These ten contestants will fight it out amongst themselves and undertake different adventures to finally win the game show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

 

