हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee looks stunning in her latest gym look-See pic

The queen of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. The actress, who is a major fitness freak, took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture donning stylish gym wear.

Rani Chatterjee looks stunning in her latest gym look-See pic

New Delhi: The queen of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. The actress, who is a major fitness freak, took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture donning stylish gym wear.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeYe Ishq Bada Bedardi HaiChor Machye Shor''Rani Ki Hukumat''Jab Jab Khoon
Next
Story

Nidhi Jha shows off her sizzling dance moves on a beach, grooves to Bipasha Basu's 'Mehbooba' song—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: SP to contest 37 seats, BSP 38 in UP