Rani Chatterjee meets evicted 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, shares heartfelt note

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. He entered the house as one of the wild cards along with Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Zariwala and Himanshi Khurana.

After being evicted from the show, Khesari Lal Yadav met his colleague and friend Rani Chatterjee, who accompanied him and danced with him on stage while he was set to enter the 'Bigg Boss 13' house.

In his support, Rani Chatterjee showered words of praise on him and backed the real side of his personality which is not aggressive. She wrote: हीरो का स्वागत है हमारे भोजपुरी के हीरो बहुत ही साधारण तरह से रेहते है काम और परिवार... बेहद सिम्पल तरह के लाइफ जीते है इसलिए शायद बिगबोस जैसे प्लाटफ्रोम पर सिम्पल सिटी कमजोर पढ जाती है मुझे खुशी है दोस्त ने बिना किसी की बेज्जअती किए वाहा से सज्जन की तरह बाहर आ गए और सलमान सिर ने खुद कहा एक सज्जन इनसान क्या योगदान करता ऐसी लड़ाई में आप पे मुझे गर्व है

Khesari had a non-controversial stint inside the house and he never really fought with anyone. He bonded well with Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Singh, who entered the house after him.

'Bigg Boss 13' is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and this is the 10th consecutive year for him as the host and dost on the show.