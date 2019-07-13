close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in a red outfit—Pic

Rani Chatterjee will next be seen in the film 'Chotki Thakurain'.

Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in a red outfit—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is a popular Bhojpuri actress with a huge fan base. With over 383,000 followers on Instagram, she is an internet sensation whose pics often go viral. Rani's recent Insta post has caught her fans attention once again and they can't stop going gaga over her.

The actress poses in a red outfit and looks alluring.

Chatterjee began her career by starring in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. She made her debut back in the year 2004.

In fact, she has worked with almost every A-lister from the Bhojpuri entertainment world.

She has several interesting projects in her kitty, one of them being  'Chotki Thakurain'. The film is being helmed by Shams Durrani. She often shares pics from sets of her upcoming film, leaving fans excited for the release.

Apart from acting in films, she is known for her fitness prowess and often shares workout videos on Instagram, leaving her followers inspired to adapt a healthy lifestyle.

