Rani Chatterjee performs Ganesh aarti on the sets of Lady Singham- Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee, who is busy prepping for her role in Lady Singham, shared a video of herself from the set of the movie. The actress can be seen performing Ganpati aarti in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rani wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya mangalmurti morya #onset #aarti #ladysingham #blessyouall."

The actress has a couple of Bhojpuri films lined up with Pawan Singh.

Apart from that, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020