हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee sets Instagram on fire with her sensual photo

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time. Recently, Rani shared a smoldering picture and you have to see it to believe it.

Rani Chatterjee sets Instagram on fire with her sensual photo

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time. Recently, Rani shared a smoldering picture and you have to see it to believe it.

Check it out:

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri sizzler'Devra Bada Satawela
Next
Story

Amrapali Dubey has a special treat for fans in 2019—Check her complete list of upcoming films

Must Watch

Deshhit: BJP alleges Congress hand in London's EVM hackathon

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close